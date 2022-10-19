Microsoft's Xbox Mobile Gaming Store Rising as Apple, Google Competitor

Microsoft is creating an Xbox mobile store to take on Apple's App Store and Google Play Store, it revealed in filings with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority and previously reported by The Verge. It comes as the agency investigates Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which the company says will help fill out its upcoming Xbox Mobile Platform.

