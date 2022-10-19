Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Microsoft's Xbox Mobile Gaming Store Rising as Apple, Google Competitor
Activision Blizzard games will give the store a fighting chance, Microsoft tells the UK's Competition and Markets Authority.
The Xbox logo may become ubiquitous on mobile devices in as Microsoft creates its own mobile gaming store.
Angela Lang/CNET
Microsoft is creating an Xbox mobile store to take on Apple's App Store and Google Play Store, it revealed in filings with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority and previously reported by The Verge. It comes as the agency investigates Microsoft's $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which the company says will help fill out its upcoming Xbox Mobile Platform.
Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
