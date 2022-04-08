Microsoft Spring Sale: Big Discounts on Laptops, Keyboards, Games and More

Deal Savings Price







Whether you're looking for a new laptop for work, or some new gaming gear to take your setup to the next level, you'll find all the equipment you need for less at Microsoft's ongoing spring sale. Now through April 21, Microsoft is offering massive discounts on a huge selection of devices and accessories, including deals on some of our favorite laptops, gaming keyboards, headsets and more. Plus, up to 80% off tons of hit games for both Xbox and PC to help you expand your library. You can see the entire sale selection here:

Whether you're an Xbox or PC gamer, or just want to make some upgrades to your work-from-home setup, you'll find plenty of great gear at a bargain. We've rounded up some of the best deals you'll find at this sale below, and for more great offers on Microsoft gaming gear, you can check out our list of the best Xbox deals you can shop right now.

Josh Goldman/CNET Even at full price, the Acer Swift 3 was named our favorite budget-friendly laptop for 2022. With a 14-inch screen and weighing in at under 3 pounds, it's plenty portable, but still comes packed with powerful hardware. It's equipped with an 11th-gen Intel i7 core along with 8GB of RAM and a 265GB solid-state drive. It also features Wi-Fi 6 support for speedy web performance and Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless connectivity. Read our Acer Swift 3 review.

Josh Goldman/CNET With a streamlined design and durable aluminum body, the Alloy Origins was named one of our favorite lines of gaming keyboards on the market for 2022. This deal is on the Origins Core, the tenkeyless model that's built with serious gaming in mind. It has a built-in game mode with extra sensitivity to prevent ghosting, as well as customizable lighting effects and macros. You can also adjust the keyboard height to find the perfect fit for your play style, and the cable is detachable for easy transport.

Hyper X A proper gaming headset can give you a serious competitive edge with crisp audio so you can hear every shot and step happening around you. The Cloud Flight X was one of our favorite Xbox headsets for this year, and features a built-in sound mixer so you can adjust the audio and boost what you want to hear. It uses a 2.4GHz USB dongle for a low-latency wireless connection, and the mic arm is removable so it doesn't get in your way during single-player sessions.

Microsoft What good is a gaming setup without any games? If you're looking to expand your library on the cheap, now's your chance. Now through April 21, Microsoft is offering up to 80% off select digital titles. This sale includes big discounts on hit games like Guardians of the Galaxy, FIFA 22, Back 4 Blood and more. Just bear in mind that many of them are available on Game Pass.

More great spring sale deals: