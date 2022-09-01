Microsoft Plans to Bring Call of Duty, Overwatch to Game Pass

Microsoft announced Thursday it intends to add Activision Blizzard games, like Call of Duty and Overwatch, to the Xbox Game Pass library.

"Game Pass empowers developers to bring more games to more players, not fewer," Microsoft's CEO Phil Spencer wrote in a statement.

Microsoft also announced games like Call of Duty will continue to be released on Playstation consoles.

"We are committed to making the same version of Call of Duty available on PlayStation on the same day the game launches elsewhere," Spencer said. "We will continue to enable people to play with each other across platforms and across devices."

Sony anticipated this move in January, citing contractual agreements Microsoft will be bound by.

However, this all depends on whether or not Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard is allowed to go through. The purchase has come under scrutiny in the UK. The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday it was concerned the purchase would "substantially lessen competition" in the gaming industry.

"We will continue to engage with regulators with a spirit of transparency and openness as they review this acquisition," Spencer wrote. "We believe that a thorough review will show that the combination of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard will benefit the industry and players."

