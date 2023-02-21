Microsoft, Nvidia Ink Deal as EU Officials Examine Activision Purchase

Microsoft's Xbox PC games are headed to Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

Microsoft President Brad Smith spoke at a press conference Tuesday about bringing over his company's PC games to Nvidia's platform. Smith was in Brussels to meet with European Union officials to convince them to approve Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The deal with Nvidia was earlier reported by CNBC.

"We have signed a 10 year agreement with Nvidia that will allow GeForce Now players to stream Xbox PC games as well as Activision Blizzard PC titles, including COD, following the acquisition," Xbox Gaming CEO Phill Spencer tweeted Tuesday. "We're committed to bringing more games to more people -- however they choose to play."

GeForce Now is Nvidia's cloud gaming platform, which lets subscribers play more than 1,500 PC games on multiple devices, including in their cars. Making the jump to GeForce Now will be Xbox games designed for PC, such as titles in the Halo, Doom and Fallout franchises.

Microsoft still faces stiff opposition over its Activision Blizzard acquisition. Regulators in the EU and US argue that the purchase of another major publisher would hurt competition within the video game industry. To help alleviate those concerns, Microsoft continues to make deals with other publishers, including a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty games to its consoles.