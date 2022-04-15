Microsoft Could Find News Ways to Add More Ads to Xbox Games

Daniel Van Boom/CNET

Microsoft plans on selling more ads in its Xbox games, according to a report from Business Insider Friday.

The Xbox maker's program will reportedly allow developers to sell ads in free-to-play games on the Microsoft consoles. In-game advertisements are currently limited, as developers have to incorporate them while developing the games or as in-game content released after a game's launch. Microsoft's program would allow game makers to designate certain spots in the game where ads can be played, such as on billboards in a racing game.

"We are always looking for ways to improve the experience for players and developers, but we don't have anything further to share," a Microsoft spokesperson said in an email Friday.

According to the report, Microsoft plans on implementing this ad program later this year, and the company doesn't appear to be taking a portion of the ad sales. It also reportedly wants to allow ads that don't distract from the game.