Microsoft acquires moderation tech company that helps keep harmful content off Xbox

Microsoft on Friday said it has acquired Two Hat, a content moderation company that's technology is already being used to make Xbox, Minecraft and MSN global communities safer.

"For the past few years, Microsoft and Two Hat have worked together to implement proactive moderation technology into gaming and non-gaming experiences to detect and remove harmful content before it ever reaches members of our communities," wrote Dave McCarthy, vice president of Xbox product services, in a blog post.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

