Meta adding personal boundary system to VR worlds

Meta

Meta said Friday that it's adding personal boundaries to its Horizon virtual reality experiences in an attempt to push back against harassment in VR.

The system, which is rolling out now for Horizon Worlds and Horizon Venues, creates an invisible bubble of personal space around a user's avatar, effectively keeping them what feels like about four feet away from others, making it easier to avoid unwanted interactions, Meta said.

If someone moves too close, the system will halt their progress, Meta said. Previously, an avatar's hands would disappear if they invaded someone else's personal space. Avatars will still be able to do things like give high fives and fist bumps, but unwanted touching will be much harder.

"We believe personal boundary is a powerful example of how VR has the potential to help people interact comfortably," Meta said in its blog post.

Harassment in VR was around long before the company formerly known as Facebook opened Horizon Worlds, its virtual meeting space and gaming hub, to the public in December. Users of earlier Facebook VR experiences have reported incidents of harassment including taunting, obscene gestures and racial slurs.

Meta said Friday that personal boundaries will be always on by default, but added that in the future it may look at adding new user controls, like the ability to change the size of their boundary.