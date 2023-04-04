Meet Lifeweaver, Overwatch's Next Support

Overwatch 2 is gearing up for its fourth season, which'll bring a new support hero into the shooter's expanding roster. The newest addition will be Lifeweaver, Overwatch's first Thai hero and first openly pansexual hero.

Overwatch 2 has been working on building out its support roster, which has had relatively few options compared with the tank and damage roles. The game added Kiriko at launch in October, Lifeweaver will join the roster later this month, and a recent developer blog post confirmed that the new hero for season 6 will also be from the support role. Put another way: Overwatch 2 will add as many support heroes in its first year as the game did in the previous five years. These additions will give support players more variety in the heroes they can play and the ways they can contribute to a team composition.

CNET had a chance to hear directly from the Overwatch developers in media interviews ahead of the hero's announcement. Here's what we learned.

Lifeweaver launch date

Lifeweaver will be part of the season 4 battle pass, when the season begins on April 11.

New hero abilities

Lifeweaver is a utility-focused support who focuses on keeping teammates alive and providing additional mobility options to allies. Here's what his kit looks like:

Primary weapon: Healing Blossom. Hold primary fire to charge a healing burst and release to send the burst to your targeted ally.

Secondary weapon: Thorn Volley. Unload a series of projectiles at a rapid fire rate. Note that Lifeweaver has to swap between weapons like Mercy with her staff and blaster.

Petal Platform. Place a platform on the ground that raises as soon as a hero (from either team) steps on it. Jump at the apex of the lift for an extra aerial boost. The petal can be destroyed by Lifeweaver or by damage, and it can be hacked.

Rejuvenating Dash. Make a small leap in the direction you're moving and gain a small self-heal.

Life Grip. Yoink a targeted teammate to your location. Think of it like a Roadhog hook that targets and protects allies.

Passive: Parting Gift. When Lifeweaver dies, he drops a gift that restores a large amount of health to an ally or a small amount to an enemy -- whoever grabs it first.

Ultimate: Tree of Life. Construct a tree that heals immediately upon cast and periodically for as long as the tree stands. The tree blocks line of sight and can be damaged by fire and destroyed by Sombra's EMP.

The developers fielded a lot of questions about the potential to abuse Lifeweaver's teammate-moving abilities, as too many of us have started a match by being walled off in our own spawn room by a trolling Mei. They said the game has some detections in place to prevent, say, your team's Lifeweaver deliberately pulling you off the map. Mobility abilities such as Tracer's blink will also cancel the effect of Life Grip, giving players some additional control. And both the Petal Platform and Tree of Life can be canceled if they're accidentally used at an inopportune time.

Lifeweaver's kit looks like it'll reward creative uses, like using Life Grip on an ally during their ultimate to change the angle of attack or dropping a Petal Platform to hide allies in strategic and unexpected locations. But the charge-up nature of his healing also means you have to anticipate when your team will need it. The developers also confirmed that Lifeweaver's primary healing doesn't scale as it charges -- it's either fully charged, or uncharged, which is confusingly different from how the ability looks on screen (gaining numerical charge as it charges up).

Lifeweaver used Vishkar technology to develop biolight. Blizzard

Lifeweaver lore and more

Lifeweaver was roommates with Symmetra at the Vishkar Academy, where she learned how to master hard light constructs. But that tech turned out to be a little too rigid for him, and he eventually went on to create his own technology, biolight. Vishkar wanted to control the technology, Lifeweaver wanted to use it to improve the world, conflicts ensued, and he went on the run, eventually winding up at the Atlantic Arcology -- a nation-independent location hinted at in the Esperanca map. The devs wouldn't say much more about the Atlantic Arcology, other than the fact that the hero Torbjorn spends some time there.

In terms of personality, Lifeweaver is confident, warm and interested. The developers said to look out for various flirtatious lines as Lifeweaver lets most of the Overwatch cast know how great he thinks they are. (This sounds like the perfect set up for a full-fledged Overwatch dating sim.) It'll be interesting to see who in the roster returns that interest.

In terms of gameplay, the developers said their aim was to design a hero that was easily accessible, especially to new players. They cited Mercy as inspiration, wanting a hero that was less mechanically demanding than Zenyatta's aim or Lucio's movement. That philosophy seems to fit with Lifeweaver's utility-centric design, but we'll find out exactly how things play out in the next week. In the meantime, don't forget to finish your season 3 battle pass to unlock the mythic skin for Overwatch's previous support hero, Kiriko.