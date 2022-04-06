Max Payne 1 and 2 Remake in the Works

Remedy Games

Max Payne 1 and 2 will be remade by developer Remedy Entertainment, the studio said Wednesday. It'll team up with longtime publishing partner Rockstar Games to bring back the film noir, bullet-time shooting game. The remake will fold both games into a single release and will make use of Remedy's Northlight engine, which it used for previous games Control and Quantum Break.

"Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same," Remedy CEO Tero Virtala said in a press release Wednesday. "We're hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways."

The original Max Payne came out in 2001 and introduced NYPD detective Payne. It was revolutionary when it first came out for incorporating bullet time, made famous in the first Matrix movie. Players were able to slow down time as bullets flew by, to make for sequences reminiscent of action movies. The hero returned two years later in Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne. The series came to an end in 2012 with the critically acclaimed Max Payne 3.

Remedy says the remake will come to the PC, the PS5 and theXbox Series X|S, but it didn't provide a release date.