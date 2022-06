Marvel's Midnight Suns got an Oct. 7 release date during Thursday's Summer Game Fest 2022 showcase livestream. A cinematic trailer for the gothic superhero strategy RPG also revealed that Spider-Man will be among the playable heroes, facing off against a group that includes demonified versions of Venom and Hulk.

Spidey also gets an intense new costume in the game.

It'll be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

This article will be updated shortly.