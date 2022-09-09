Marvel Teams Up With Niantic for World of Heroes

Niantic Labs, the developer behind Pokemon Go, is lending its augmented-reality expertise to the Marvel Universe with Marvel World of Heroes, coming out in 2023.

Marvel World of Heroes lets players create their own superhero identity and patrol neighborhoods for crime to fight on their phones. New abilities and equipment become available as players level up by completing missions or stopping interdimensional threats. Iconic heroes such as Spider-Man, Wolverine and Captain America, as well as some villains, will make an appearance in the new mobile game.

Disney revealed the mobile game during Friday's Disney & Marvel Game Showcase at its D23 expo. Those interested can check out the Marvel World of Heroes site to preregister.