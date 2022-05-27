Mario Strikers Is Holding Online Demo Sessions Next Weekend

Mario Strikers: Battle League arrives on Nintendo Switch next month, but Switch Online members will have a chance to try the arcade soccer game a little early.

Nintendo is hosting a "First Kick" multiplayer demo for Mario Strikers: Battle League next weekend, letting players sample online matches with friends and other random competitors. Here's everything you need to know about the demo.

How do I download the demo?

You can download the Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick demo for free from the Nintendo eShop. The demo features an offline training mode that explains the basics of the game, as well as options to play five-on-five matches online against other players. However, the online options will only be available during specific windows of time (detailed below).

Do I need Nintendo Switch Online?

All Switch owners can play the demo's tutorial, but you will need to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in next weekend's online multiplayer sessions.

An individual subscription to the base Nintendo Switch Online service costs $20 per year, while an Expansion Pack membership -- which also offers access to select Switch DLC and retro Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games -- costs $50.

If you don't have a paid membership, Nintendo is also offering a seven-day free trial for the service through the Nintendo eShop, letting you join next weekend's online multiplayer sessions. However, a free trial will convert into a one-month subscription once the trial period ends unless you opt out of automatic renewal before then.

When are the multiplayer sessions?

As mentioned, the Free Kick demo will offer online multiplayer sessions, but only during specific windows. You will be able to participate in online matches against other players on the following dates and times:

June 3

8-9 p.m. PT

June 4

4-5 a.m. PT

12-1 p.m. PT

8-9 p.m. PT

June 5

4-5 a.m. PT

12-1 p.m. PT

Mario Strikers: Battle League arrives June 10. Nintendo will be releasing a variety of free updates for the game following its launch, including new playable characters. You can get another look at the title in its recent trailer.