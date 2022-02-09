Nintendo

Last year Mario and company hit the fairway for Mario Golf: Super Rush. In 2022, Mario, Luigi and the rest of the gang are getting back on the soccer pitch for the first time since 2007. Announced on Wednesday's Nintendo Direct, Mario Strikers Battle League is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 10. You can see the debut trailer below.

The Nintendo Direct teaser shows a 5-on-5 soccer game, with a focus on interfield combat -- after all, what's Mario Kart without a few red shells? Up to eight players can compete on one system, and the trailer also hinted at a hefty online mode. Preorders are now available.

Battle League is the third Mario Strikers game Nintendo has published. First came the GameCube's Super Mario Strikers in 2005, and then the Wii's Mario Strikers Charged two years later. It'll be Mario's third sports outing on the Switch, after Mario Tennis Aces and Mario Golf: Super Rush.