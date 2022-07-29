MacBook Pro Deals Salad Delivery Service Best Unlimited Data Plans PlayStation Deals WOW Home Internet Review $118 Off GE Air Conditioner Budgeting Apps Fitbit Deals
Mario Kart 8's Booster Course Wave 2 DLC Arrives Next Week

It brings eight additional tracks to the Nintendo Switch racer, with seven from older games and the brand-new Sky-High Sundae.

Sean Keane
Tanooki Mario prepares to use a mushroom as penguin slides behind him on Mario Kart 8's Snow Land track
Snow Land from Mario Kart: Super Circuit is among the eight new tracks coming to Mario Kart 8.
Nintendo

The second wave of fresh Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks is coming next Thursday, Aug. 4, Nintendo revealed Thursday. A trailer teased the eight tracks coming to the megahit Switch racing game as part of the Booster Course downloadable content.

All but one of the tracks are originally from older games in the series, and they're split evenly between the new Turnip and Propeller Cups:

  • New York Minute (Mario Kart Tour).
  • Mario Circuit 3 (Super Mario Kart).
  • Kalimari Desert (Mario Kart 64).
  • Waluigi Pinball (Mario Kart DS).
  • Sydney Sprint (Mario Kart Tour).
  • Snow Land (Mario Kart: Super Circuit).
  • Mushroom Gorge (Mario Kart Wii).
  • Sky-High Sundae (this is the new one).

The Booster Course Pass will add a total of 48 new tracks to the game by the end of 2023, in six waves. The first set of eight came out in March. This pass costs $25, but players who have a Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack subscription (which costs $50 a year) will be able to access all the additional courses at no extra cost.

In case you want to see how visuals of the classic tracks have been updated, YouTube channel GameXplain did a slick graphics comparison video placing shots from the trailer beside similar ones from the original games.

