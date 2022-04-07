Mario Golf N64 Is Coming to Nintendo Switch Online Next Week

Nintendo

Mario Golf is the next N64 title coming to the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack service, Nintendo has announced. Subscribers will be able to play the classic sports game starting Apr. 15.

Like other N64 games, Mario Golf will be available through the Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online app, which is free to download exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack members. It will mark the fourteenth N64 game available on the service, following the recently added F-Zero X and The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.

More N64 games are still on the way. Nintendo previously confirmed that Pokemon Snap and Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards will also be added to the service in the near future, although those games have not yet been dated.

Get into the swing! ⛳



Tee off with Mario and friends when Mario Golf comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 4/15. #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/bB4ujaj59F — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 7, 2022

Along with N64 games, the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack plan offers a library of classic Sega Genesis titles, as well as access to Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise expansion and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass.

An individual Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack membership costs $50 per year, while a family plan costs $80. The latter covers up to eight Nintendo Accounts across multiple systems.

Other classic games have recently been added to the Switch Online service. Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug 2 and Mappy-Land arrived in the SNES and NES libraries on March 30, while Light Crusader, Super Fantasy Zone and Alien Soldier joined the Sega Genesis lineup earlier in the month.