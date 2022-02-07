Madden NFL 22 predicts Cincinnati Bengals win in Super Bowl

EA

The Cincinnati Bengals will win Super Bowl LVI over the LA Rams, according to a prediction made by football simulation game Madden NFL 22. Considering its track record, Rams fans might have good reason to be a bit worried.

A clip of the Super Bowl prediction featuring retired Seattle Seahawks running back Marshan Lynch showed up on Twitter on Monday. According to Madden NFL 22, the Bengals will pull out the victory over the Rams by a score of 24-21.

The official Madden #SuperBowl prediction is in...



Who's taking home the Lombardi @MoneyLynch? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SmkvNh2IWu — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) February 7, 2022

It's been an annual tradition for the current Madden NFL game to predict the winner of the Super Bowl, and it's done so with accuracy. The game has been surprisingly accurate with its predictions since 2004, with only a handful of wrong guesses, such as last year's pick of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the game when in reality Tampa Bay Bucs ended up with the championship.

Super Bowl LVI starts at 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET) Sunday, and companies are already showing off their commercials for the Big Game.