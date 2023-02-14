Loverwatch: Stop What You're Doing and Go Play the Overwatch Dating Sim

Overwatch 2 promised players some unexpected things in season 3, and the biggest and best surprise has been the web-based dating sim, Loverwatch. In the game, you're guided by Hanzo in cupid form as he helps you navigate your way to Genji's or Mercy's heart. The path will take you to Overwatch locales like Midtown and Circuit Royale as you spend time with your date and get to know them better. It's a hilarious ride filled with Overwatch in-jokes and a surprising amount of heart.

You can play Loverwatch by going to loverwatch.gg. It plays directly in your web browser -- no downloads required. If you sign in to your Battle.net account, you'll be able to earn in-game rewards for successfully earning the admiration of the Overwatch heroes, though some rewards will be added only at a later date.

As I mentioned in CNET's season 3 guide, the Overwatch roster is overflowing with eligible dates. Of those 30-plus heroes, though, Genji and Mercy are two of the most popular, with plenty of backstory to draw from. That makes them good choices for what's hopefully the first Overwatch dating sim, or at least the first iteration of it. The game itself hints at the hopes for future installments.

Overwatch has needed something like this for years. It's a bright, vibrant game filled with characters who inspire late-night lore-binging sessions, yet the core game is a competitive shooter -- not the most inviting or accessible environment for everyone. A dating sim is a great way for Blizzard to get the game and its characters out in front of more people without asking them to go through the terrors of online matchmaking. The writers do a remarkable job of slipping in-jokes into the dialogue for people who've played for years, while still providing context for people who might've joined when Overwatch 2 launched as a free-to-play game.

So, whether you're an Overwatch veteran or someone who's been waiting for an opportunity to engage with the game without being yelled at by strangers online, check out Loverwatch -- it's one of the best things Overwatch has produced.

How to get the secret ending

For the rewards hunters: Genji and Mercy are the two options at the start of the game, but theirs aren't the only hearts you can win. If you successfully form a connection with both heroes, you'll unlock a secret ending where Cupid himself tells you that he admires your dedication to love in all its forms. You'll get a unique reward for earning this ending, which transfers to your Battle.net account.

