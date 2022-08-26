Love You to Bits Space Puzzle Game Is an Adorable Addition to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade added Love You to Bits, a charming puzzle game with sci-fi adventure elements, to its catalog of games on Friday. The colorful game was already in the App Store for $4, but Arcade subscribers can play for no additional charge.

Love You to Bits casts players as bumbling space explorer Kosmo. When an accident damages his robot girlfriend, Nova, her pieces are scattered across the far reaches of outer space. Set out with Kosmo on a journey to find Nova's pieces, rebuild her and save their relationship.

The goal of each level is to retrieve a piece of Nova. The game encourages exploration and the puzzle style reminded me of Little Nightmares -- intricate, but not frustrating and so satisfying when you figure it out.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.