Logitech G502 X Gaming Mice Shed Weight, Gain Hybrid Optical Buttons

Logitech has given its much-loved line of gaming mice an overhaul -- inside and out. The wired G502 X and wireless G502 X Lightspeed and G502 X Plus succeed the G502 Hero and G502 Lightspeed after three-plus year tenures. The mice have been modernized with optomechanical left and right mouse buttons, lighter weights and more, for better durability and speedier operation. And there's a new white version!

The top-end $160 G502 X Plus is available now, with the $140 G502 X Lightspeed and $80 G502 X following in September.

All the mice have similar redesigns, with a less angular profile, as well as a relocated DPI-shift button that you can reverse or remove if you don't need it or if it gets in the way of your thumb. A lighter wheel enables it to scroll faster in Hyperfast (infinite spin) mode, and lighter construction shaves off a significant amount of weight.

Logitech

The new left and right mouse buttons incorporate hybrid switches, which Logitech brands as Lightforce, with optical actuation for speed and durability, and physical electrical contacts to provide the tactile feel of a mechanical switch.

Wireless models update to a dual-device receiver (still no Bluetooth, if you're wondering) and USB-C for charging, though they are still compatible with the company's PowerPlay wireless charging mats. Less weight means longer battery life as well: 140 hours for the Lightspeed and 130 hours for the Plus. The latter's battery life is shorter because of its distinguishing feature, extensive RGB lighting.