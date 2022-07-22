Listen to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Main Theme Performed by an Orchestra

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are still a few months away from their Nintendo Switch release, but in the meantime, you can listen to an orchestral performance of their theme.

The Pokemon Company has uploaded a concert video of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet main theme. Perhaps even more importantly, the video also offers a glimpse at plush versions of the games' three starter Pokemon: Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly.

You can watch the full performance below:

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set in an entirely new region that's home to a variety of brand-new Pokemon. The games' latest trailer introduced several important characters you'll meet during your journey, including your friendly rival Nemona and the region's Pokemon professor, who will differ depending on which version you play: Sada in Scarlet and Turo in Violet.

For the first time in series history, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet also support four-player co-op. In addition to staple multiplayer features like battling and trading, the games allow you to connect with up to three other players and explore the region together cooperatively.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. For more on the titles, be sure to check out everything we know about the games and all the new Pokemon revealed so far.