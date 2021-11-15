Limited edition Xbox Series X made by Gucci costs $10,000

Gucci

The Xbox Series console is still hard to find a year after its release. It's tough to locate the standard Xbox Series X, and it's even trickier to nab the Halo Edition Xbox. But it might be harder still to grab the limited-edition Gucci Xbox -- even if you happen to have the purchase price of $10,000.

Gucci and Microsoft partnered to produce the limited-edition Xbox Series X console. The luxury fashion company made only 100 sets, which include a laser-cut system using the original Gucci Rhombi design, two customized Xbox Series controllers with red and blue stripes, a Gucci hard case for the Xbox, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. All for 10 grand, which is a bit more than the Xbox Series X's retail price of $500.

In the year of the House’s centennial, Gucci and @Xbox come together to celebrate their respective anniversaries by creating 100 numbered Xbox Series X sets. The bundle appears in images by @HYPEBEAST @hypebeast featuring @EmeraldRose and @KojeyRadical. #GucciXbox pic.twitter.com/SkNdUfPSqV — gucci (@gucci) November 12, 2021

Gucci plans to start sell these limited-edition Xboxes on Wednesday, and they're available only at select stores across the globe.

The Xbox Series X and the PS5 are hard to come by. Expect both consoles to be available from retailers in limited quantities when Black Friday rolls around.