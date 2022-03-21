Level Up Your Gaming Rig With Up to 55% Off Razer Accessories

Razer

With the release of cutting-edge titles like Horizon: Forbidden West and Ghostwire Tokyo, which hits shelves later this week, you're going to want your gaming setup to be cutting-edge, too. Gaming equipment can be the difference between victory and defeat, and with ultra-challenging games like Elden Ring, you'll need every advantage you can get. From keyboards to headsets to chairs, Razer makes some of our favorite gaming accessories. And today only at Amazon, you can shop a selection on sale for up to 55% off. All deals expire tonight at 2:55 a.m. ET.

There are lots of great equipment and accessories discounted at this sale, including the , named one of our favorite gaming keyboards for this year. It's a compact, versatile 65% mechanical keyboard with Bluetooth, lag-free wireless and USB-C connectivity options and two key switches -- linear and clicky tactile. Normally $180, you can pick it up today for just $100.

And with a new keyboard, you'll probably need a new mouse, as well. This features a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, three interchangeable side plates and customizable color profiles and button mapping. You can grab it for $60, which is $40 off from the usual price.

With so many cool games coming out, you might be spending more time in front of your PC. To avoid fatigue and back pain, you'll want a proper gaming chair. This is designed for all-day gaming sessions, with a built-in lumbar arch, a soft seat base and firmer backrest for optimized support and an adjustable 152-degree recline. Right now it's on sale for $225, or $74 off.