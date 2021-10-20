Lego Star Wars: Castaways online multiplayer launches on Apple Arcade Nov. 19

Star Wars

Lego Star Wars: Castaways, a new action-adventure title from Gameloft, will arrive on Apple Arcade Nov. 19. Lego Star Wars: Castaways -- the first online social Lego Star Wars game -- will be exclusive to the service. Players can seemingly forge their own path in gameplay -- battle other players, race starfighters, complete quests, solve puzzles or just hang out with friends in the environment (think Animal Crossing).

The game's plot sees players crashland on a hidden tropical planet that's anything but deserted. Team up with other players or go at it alone to learn the planet's history and protect historical recordings from corrupt forces seeking to rewrite history. The planet's history features iconic Star Wars moments that you can play through via in-game simulations.

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: LEGO @StarWars: Castaways



Travel to a galaxy far, far away and save your fellow castaways! Crash-land on a mysterious planet and play with friends to defeat a corruption threatening the @StarWars universe.



⏰ Set a reminder: https://t.co/ZZJPRsty95 pic.twitter.com/CUpMmcfRTY — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) October 19, 2021

Players will be able to create and customize their character with Lego Star Wars pieces. Castaways offers the opportunity to battle Tusken Raiders and storm troopers, visit Jabba's palace and explore the Death Star through recorded simulations spanning the entire galaxy.

Lego Star Wars: Castaways joins Apple Arcade's catalog of almost 220 games -- including titles like Lego Brawls, Lego Builders Journey and Lego Star Wars Battles. New titles are added weekly. Apple's catalog of games is available to play across iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV for $5 per month or $50 annually.