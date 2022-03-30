Kirby and the Forgotten Land: All Present Codes

Nintendo

As you progress through Kirby's newest Nintendo Switch adventure, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the kidnapped Waddle Dees you rescue will slowly rebuild the game's central hub area, Waddle Dee Town. Among the different facilities you'll unlock in town is Waddle Dee-liveries, a postal service where you can redeem special Present Codes for in-game items, including Star Coins and Attack Boosts. Here's the full list of Present Codes and how to redeem them.

Present Codes

Here are all the Present Codes currently available and the items you'll receive:

MOUTHFULMODE

100 Star Coins

1 Car-Mouth Cake

KIRBYMICROSITE

150 Star Coins

1 Attack Boost



FIRSTPASSWORD

100 Star Coins

CLEARDEMO

300 Star Coins

KIRBYSTORY

300 Star Coins

KIRBYTHEGOURMET

1 Rare Stone

1 Car-Mouth Cake

NEWADVENTURE

300 Star Coins

1 Rare Stone

THANKYOUMETAKNIGHT

3 Rare Stones

BRAWLINGCOLOSSEUM

500 Star Coins

1 Attack Boost

How to redeem the codes

Waddle Dee-liveries will open for business after you've rescued at least 50 Waddle Dees in total. Once the facility is up and running, simply speak to the receptionist at the front desk and input the above codes when prompted to receive their respective items.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land launched for Nintendo Switch on Mar. 25. You can read more about the new game in our Kirby and the Forgotten Land review.