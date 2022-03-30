Bruce Willis' Aphasia Dyson Zone Headphones Solar Flares BA.2 COVID Variant 'Moon Knight' Review Delayed: Breath of the Wild 2
Kirby and the Forgotten Land: All Present Codes

Input these codes to nab some free items in Kirby's newest Nintendo Switch game.

As you progress through Kirby's newest Nintendo Switch adventure, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the kidnapped Waddle Dees you rescue will slowly rebuild the game's central hub area, Waddle Dee Town. Among the different facilities you'll unlock in town is Waddle Dee-liveries, a postal service where you can redeem special Present Codes for in-game items, including Star Coins and Attack Boosts. Here's the full list of Present Codes and how to redeem them.

Present Codes

Here are all the Present Codes currently available and the items you'll receive:

MOUTHFULMODE

  • 100 Star Coins
  • 1 Car-Mouth Cake

KIRBYMICROSITE

  • 150 Star Coins
  • 1 Attack Boost

FIRSTPASSWORD

  • 100 Star Coins

CLEARDEMO

  • 300 Star Coins

KIRBYSTORY

  • 300 Star Coins

KIRBYTHEGOURMET

  • 1 Rare Stone
  • 1 Car-Mouth Cake

NEWADVENTURE

  • 300 Star Coins
  • 1 Rare Stone

THANKYOUMETAKNIGHT

  • 3 Rare Stones

BRAWLINGCOLOSSEUM

  • 500 Star Coins
  • 1 Attack Boost

How to redeem the codes

Waddle Dee-liveries will open for business after you've rescued at least 50 Waddle Dees in total. Once the facility is up and running, simply speak to the receptionist at the front desk and input the above codes when prompted to receive their respective items.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land launched for Nintendo Switch on Mar. 25. You can read more about the new game in our Kirby and the Forgotten Land review.