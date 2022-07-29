Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Now on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade released Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD on Friday. The new game joins Apple Arcade's Legends of Kingdom Rush and Kingdom Rush Frontiers. If you're not subscribed to Apple Arcade, you can still play Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD, but it'll cost you $5 in the App Store.

Construct towers and brace for army of heroes for enemy attacks. Level up your heroes and execute your strategy across 28 different stages. For every more enemy defeated, you earn in-game coins that you can use to build more defenses. Think strategically about what powers you use, how often you deploy them, and where you place your towers because the game only gets more challenging.

If you're a fan of Survival Z, Bloons TD 6 and Lego Star Wars Battles, you'll enjoy this game.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.