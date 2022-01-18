Kingdom Hearts collection hits Nintendo Switch on Feb. 10

Square Enix

The Kingdom Hearts games will arrive on Nintendo Switch on Feb. 10, developer Square Enix said Tuesday. The Disney-themed action RPG games will only be playable via the cloud, so you'll need a steady internet connection to dive in.

Free playable demos are available from Tuesday, so can see if your connection is up to the task.

The Integrum Masterpiece collection includes Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3 – that's the three main games, along with several spinoffs.

If you buy them all together at launch, the collection will set you back $72. (the price will jump to $90 at some point after launch).

You can get Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX for $32 at launch ($40 afterwards) Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue for $40 at launch ($50 afterward) and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind for $40 at launch ($50 afterward).

It's pretty pricey for a license to stream games that'll only be available as long as Square Enix deems worthwhile.