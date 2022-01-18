Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion US Army working on 'pan-coronavirus' vaccine At-home COVID tests N95, KN95, KF94 masks Marvel's Moon Knight trailer Daniel Radcliffe is playing Weird Al
Kingdom Hearts collection hits Nintendo Switch on Feb. 10

The games will only be available via cloud gaming, but you can try out demos from Tuesday.

Mickey Mouse in Kingdom Hearts

Mickey Mouse wants to hang out with you on Nintendo Switch when Kingdom Hearts launches on Feb. 10.

 Square Enix

The Kingdom Hearts games will arrive on Nintendo Switch on Feb. 10, developer Square Enix said Tuesday. The Disney-themed action RPG games will only be playable via the cloud, so you'll need a steady internet connection to dive in.

Free playable demos are available from Tuesday, so can see if your connection is up to the task.

The Integrum Masterpiece collection includes Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3 – that's the three main games, along with several spinoffs.

If you buy them all together at launch, the collection will set you back $72. (the price will jump to $90 at some point after launch). 

You can get Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX for $32 at launch ($40 afterwards) Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue for $40 at launch ($50 afterward) and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind for $40 at launch ($50 afterward). 

It's pretty pricey for a license to stream games that'll only be available as long as Square Enix deems worthwhile.

