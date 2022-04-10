Kingdom Hearts 4 Trailer Reveals Next Entry in Disney-Inspired Series

Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts 4 is in development, Square Enix revealed Sunday during a 20th anniversary livestream for the Disney-themed video game series. The trailer (4:06 to 7:40) shows that iconic trio Sora, Donald and Goofy will be back in action.

It'll kick off a new storyline called the "Lost Master Arc," and sees Sora exploring a city called the Quadratum.

No release date or platforms were revealed, but Kingdom Hearts 3 came out six years after its 2013 announcement and is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch (though the latter is only available via cloud streaming).

Also revealed was mobile spinoff game Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, which will be available for iOS and Android devices. It'll get a closed beta test this year, but only in certain regions -- Square Enix didn't say which ones.