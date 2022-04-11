Kingdom Hearts 4 Trailer Reveals Next Entry in Disney-Inspired Series, Grownup Sora

Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts 4 is in development, Square Enix revealed Sunday during a 20th anniversary livestream for the beloved Disney-themed video game series. The trailer (4:06 to 7:40) shows that iconic trio Sora, Donald and Goofy will be back in action.

It'll kick off a new storyline called the Lost Master Arc, in which Sora explores a Tokyo-like city called the Quadratum. We're also introduced to new character Strelitzia, who explains the Quadratum to Sora before he rushes off to battle.

No release date or platforms were revealed, but Kingdom Hearts 3 came out six years after its 2013 announcement and is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch (though the latter is only available via cloud streaming). The new game will likely come to PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Also revealed was mobile spinoff game Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, which will be available for iOS and Android devices. It'll get a closed beta test this year, but only in certain regions. Square Enix didn't say which ones.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the series' 20th anniversary with the announcement of two new Kingdom Hearts titles," series brand manager Ichiro Hazama said in a release. "We'd like to thank the fans for all of their support over the years, and we can't wait for them to experience all that's to come for Sora."

The company also revealed a bunch of , including action figures, plushes, keychains and various apparel.