Attack on Titan Streaming TV to Cancel Tesla Next-Gen EV Improve Your Mental Health Sony QD-OLED TV Cleaning a Cast-Iron Skillet Women's History Month Ted Lasso Ice Cream
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Gaming

Kimono Cats Frolic Onto Apple Arcade

They're cats. They're wearing kimonos. It's adorable.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Shelby Brown headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
Shelby Brown
2 min read
Kimono Cats title card showing two cats holding hands while walking through a festival
Enjoy a Japanese festival in this Apple Arcade game.
Apple

Kimono Cats, a mini-game filled adventure, sauntered onto Apple Arcade Friday. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game free of cost, ads or in-app purchases.

See at Apple Arcade

Kimono Cats was developed by independent studio HumaNature Studios, best known for Doki-Doki Universe and ToeJam & Earl: Back In the Groove.

In Kimono Cats, you walk through a Japanese festival, called a matsuri. Along the way, you try to keep your companion happy by giving them treats, piggy-back rides and winning prizes from any of the game stalls along the route. But you can also give your companion burnt or poisoned treats, which they -- like any person or cat -- won't like. 

The core of Kimono Cats revolves around playing a handful of different mini-games modeled after festival games, like catching fish with a net, hitting targets with a ball and a Whac-A-Mole-type thing played with masks instead of moles. You can use the prizes and coins you win from these games to buy decorations for your home village that your character hopes will impress their companion. 

The mini-games are fun, the animation is cute, but most importantly, you and your companion are cats who are wearing kimonos. If that doesn't sell you on it, nothing will.

Apple Arcade adds new games and updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service. 

More Apple Arcade news and advice

Now playing: Watch this: What You'll Find on Apple Arcade
0:21