John Madden Returns to the Cover of Madden NFL 23

John Madden is returning to the cover of the video game that bears his name. The legendary football coach and commentator, who died in December, will be featured on the cover of Madden NFL 23, EA Sports said on Wednesday.

It'll be the first time in more than two decades that Madden will appear on the cover of the game, which has featured popular athletes in recent years. Quarterbacks Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs shared the cover of Madden NFL 22 last year.

There will be three different covers for Madden NFL 23, each paying "tribute to a different chapter in Coach Madden's unforgettable life," EA Sports said in a release.

EA hasn't yet announced a release date for Madden NFL 23.

A trailer coming Thursday is expected to reveal more details about the game but EA Sports did drop a few tidbits. Madden NFL 23 will include "two versions of Coach Madden leading opposing teams of 'All Madden' athletes facing off in the 1970s Oakland Coliseum," EA said in a release. The game will also feature "remastered audio clips" of Madden during his broadcast years.

EA Sports said it will also reveal more ways Madden will be honored in Madden NFL 23 in the "coming weeks."