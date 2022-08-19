Jetpack Joyride 2 Blasts Into Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade added Jetpack Joyride 2, a side-scrolling shooter, to its catalog of games Friday. If you're an Apple Arcade subscriber ($5 a month), you can play this new sequel free of cost, ads and in-app purchases.

In Jetpack Joyride 2, you play as returning protagonist Barry Steakfries -- which is an objectively great name for a game character. You guide him down a hallway, shooting enemies and dodging obstacles along the way. Collect upgrades along the way to help you take your enemies out, as well as coins to purchase upgrades between missions.

Instead of running and flying down an endless hallway like in the original, there is a meter across the top of your screen that fills up as you progress and collect items. Once you fill the meter, you either face off against a boss or enter a bonus area where you can collect more coins.

While I enjoyed the gameplay, I really appreciated the silly humor. For example, you can purchase different character outfits as you progress through the game, and one is a wizard outfit with the description, "It's leviosa, not leviosaaa!"

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.