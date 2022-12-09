JellyCar Worlds Now Available on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade added JellyCar Worlds to its library on Friday. The zany, whimsical game sends you on a journey through worlds made of, well, jelly. Your mode of transportation? A car that's also made of jelly.

Playing JellyCar Worlds is like returning to childhood and the wild adventures cooked up by your imagination. In the game, you'll journey through different themed worlds and access different abilities to help you clear levels. Don't be fooled by the soft, colorful environments and gameplay -- you're faced with a slate of challenges while trying to navigate a world of jelly.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new Apple device, or one month free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.