It's Not Too Late to Join the Diablo 4 Beta

Diablo 4, the latest installment of the popular dungeon crawler, comes out in June, but players can try out some of the game in beta before its full release.

The Diablo 4 early access beta ended Monday, but an additional open beta will start on Friday. Developer Blizzard Entertainment says the beta will focus on the early parts of the campaign covering the prologue and Act 1, which takes place in the Fractured Peaks zone. Players will be able to max their characters to level 25, but can still play the beta throughout the weekend beyond that.

When does the Diablo 4 beta start?

The open beta available to everyone will start Friday, March 24, at 9 a.m. PT and ends on March 27 at 12 p.m. PT.

How do I get a Diablo 4 beta code?

Anyone can participate in the open beta. The beta will be available for download in the PSN Store, Microsoft Store or on Battle.net for PC users.

What systems can I play the Diablo 4 beta on?

The beta is playable on the same systems the game will be released on: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S.

What are the PC requirements for the Diablo 4 beta?

The minimum requirements are:

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8100

Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8100 Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280 Storage: Solid-state drive with 45GB available space

Blizzard recommends the following specs:

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X

Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470 Storage: SSD with 45GB available space

What classes are available in the Diablo 4 beta?

The early access beta offered only the Rogue, Barbarian and Sorcerer classes. The open beta will unlock the other two classes, the Druid and Necromancer.

Will my Diablo 4 beta progress transfer over?

Beta testers who participated in the early access weekend can carry over their progress to the open beta weekend, but no progress from the betas will transfer to the final game.

What content will be available in the Diablo 4 beta?

As well as the prologue and Act 1, a World Boss, Ashava, will be available to check out during the open beta weekend. The boss will appear on March 25 at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. PT on March 26 at a particular spot on the map.

What is the story for Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is the newest entry in the legendary dungeon-crawling action RPG. Players will fight against the horde of monsters controlled by Lilith, the daughter of Mephisto, one of the Great Evils, and called the "mother" of Sanctuary, the world in which the Diablo series takes place.