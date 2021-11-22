It only costs $13 to shortcut the PS5 restock line for the next 30 days

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Tired of fighting for a PS5? Walmart has two different PS5 restock events planned for this week, but if you want an actual chance at buying one, you will need to do more than just show up and click a buy bottom. In an attempt to keep bots from scooping up all the consoles and ensure customers are focused on it for the holiday, Walmart has created an early access paywall and is using its Walmart Plus subscription as the key to get in. The first restock is at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) for anyone currently paying for Walmart Plus.

Paying for the privilege of buying something you should be able to buy anywhere for the same price doesn't feel great. But $13 is a small price to pay if you can actually get a PS5 this week and increase your chances of having it on your doorstep before Christmas Day. If you only want Walmart Plus to get a PS5, it's not the worst idea in the world to try this out for a month and see how well it increases your chances. If you get a console, and don't care about Walmart Plus for anything else, it's pretty easy to cancel and you're only out the $13.

If you're a regular Walmart shopper, you may consider taking a look at our review of Walmart Plus and see what the regular benefits of this subscription are. If this is the store you do most of your shopping at, there's a lot to like here. It gives you access to all of Walmart's Black Friday deals four hours early too.

And if you're opposed to paying for the privilege of buying something, respect. Keep an eye on our PS5 restock tracker for more opportunities to get a console soon.