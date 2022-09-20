Iron Man Is Getting a Video Game From EA's Dead Space Remake Studio

Iron Man is getting a "single-player, third-person, action-adventure" video game from Motive Studio, the developer behind the upcoming Dead Space remake, publisher EA said Tuesday.
This story will be updated shortly.
The Marvel-inspired "single-player, third-person, action-adventure" will put you in the suits of Tony Stark's armored Avenger.
Iron Man is getting a "single-player, third-person, action-adventure" video game from Motive Studio, the developer behind the upcoming Dead Space remake, publisher EA said Tuesday.
This story will be updated shortly.