Iron Man Is Getting a Video Game From EA's Dead Space Remake Studio

The Marvel-inspired "single-player, third-person, action-adventure" will put you in the suits of Tony Stark's armored Avenger.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Marvel's Iron Man is seen in shadow
You'll be able to play as Iron Man in Motive Studio's upcoming game.
EA/Marvel Games

Iron Man is getting a "single-player, third-person, action-adventure" video game from Motive Studio, the developer behind the upcoming Dead Space remake, publisher EA said Tuesday. 

This story will be updated shortly.