Indie game sale: Get up to 60% off PlayStation games today

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.
The PlayStation Store is returning with a new deal for indie gamers. With more than 1,000 games to pick from, you can save up to 60% on PlayStation games right now and play some of the most popular and family-friendly titles available on this console.
Here are a few of the best indie games that you don't want to miss, especially if you haven't played them yet:
- Cuphead $14 (save 30%)
- Green Hell $20 (save 20%)
- Gang Beasts $8 (save 60%)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl $35 (save 30%)
- Spiritfarer $15 (save 50%)
- Shovel Knight Treasure Trove $22 (save 45%)
- Tools Up! $8 (save 60%)
See what games are included in this deal, as well as many more on the PlayStation store. You don't have a PlayStation 5 yet? Follow our PS5 restock tracker as we get closer to Black Friday.