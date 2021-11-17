FDA to consider Pfizer booster for all adults Apple to start DIY repairs for iPhones Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer The Wheel of Time review PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
Indie game sale: Get up to 60% off PlayStation games today

Dive into world building, brawlers, platformers and more with this limited time deal.

playstation
PlayStation Store
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

The PlayStation Store is returning with a new deal for indie gamers. With more than 1,000 games to pick from, you can save up to 60% on PlayStation games right now and play some of the most popular and family-friendly titles available on this console. 

See at PlayStation Store

Here are a few of the best indie games that you don't want to miss, especially if you haven't played them yet:

See what games are included in this deal, as well as many more on the PlayStation store. You don't have a PlayStation 5 yet? Follow our PS5 restock tracker as we get closer to Black Friday.