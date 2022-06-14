HyperX Cloud Mix Buds Are True Wireless Earbuds for Gaming With Dual-Mode Connectivity

HyperX makes some of CNET's favorite gaming headsets for PCs, PlayStation and Xbox and now it's squeezed that excellent audio performance into its first pair of true wireless earbuds. Announced Tuesday, the HyperX Cloud Mix Buds have the ultralow-latency performance needed for gaming as well as the convenience of Bluetooth.

The Cloud Mix Buds come paired with a small USB-C wireless dongle. Just pop it into a USB-C port on a PC, phone or tablet and the earbuds are instantly connected over high-speed 2.4GHz wireless. Or you can lift the lid on the storage charging case, long-press a button on the back of it and connect over Bluetooth 5.2 which is better for battery life.

The USB-C adapter has a button on top that, with a quick press, instantly mutes the headset mic. They also connect simultaneously to the 2.4GHz adapter and to Bluetooth making it easy to switch to chat on a phone while staying connected to a PC. A small desktop dock paired with a long USB-A-to-USB-C cable keeps the dongle close for a stronger wireless connection. One minor irritation: the dock is too light for the cable and would not sit cleanly upright.

HyperX

When not in use, the 2.4GHz dongle can be stored in the USB-C port on the charging case. This also means it's handy to pop into a USB-C port on a phone or tablet for gaming, movies, music or video chat. An included silicone case for the charging case makes it less slippery as well as provides protection for the dongle when stored in the USB-C port.

HyperX includes three sizes of silicone ear tips. All were all too small to provide an adequate seal for my ears. They're a universal design though, so I was able to use a better-fitting pair to block out external noise, improve bass and help them stay in my ears when walking. Overall, the audio quality was pleasing with good clarity and respectable bass performance. But don't expect the power of one of HyperX's full-size headsets. The same can be said about the clearness of the mic, too.

To further improve the audio quality, the HyperX Ngenuity app for PC, Android and iOS can be used to create or edit EQ presets. The PC app also has a setting for DTS Headphone: X for 7.1-channel virtual surround. The mobile app makes it possible to assign and reassign touch controls for both earbuds. Unfortunately, I didn't get a chance to fully test the capabilities because the apps were released just before the announcement.

Battery life is rated up to 10 hours for the earbuds and, paired with the charging case, up to 33 hours total with Bluetooth. Using the ultralow-latency adapter they'll last up to 21 hours with the charging case. The earbuds take approximately two hours to recharge.

The HyperX Cloud Mix Buds will be available in June for $150. International pricing wasn't immediately available but the price converts to roughly £120 or AU$210.