Humble Bundle Unveils $40 Ukraine Benefit with 123 Games and e-Books

Humble Bundle has announced a $40 bundle of games and e-books, called Stand With Ukraine, with 100% donated to humanitarian relief efforts.

The bundle is truly massive and includes great PC games such as Back 4 Blood, Slay the Spire, Satisfactory, and Metro Exodus. Even if you have some of these titles already there's plenty more to choose from. Also included are RPG rulebooks including Pathfinder, Starfinder, and Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay, as well as the graphic novel The Incal soon to be made into a movie by director Taika Waititi.

As I write this, the bundle has raised over $1 million for the charities Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee (IRC), International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief in just a few hours.

On Feb. 24 Russia invaded the Ukraine and this has resulted in millions of refugees fleeing the country. The US, EU and UK have imposed economic sanctions on Russia, including ones aimed directly at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For more information on how to contribute to charities helping the humanitarian effort in the Ukraine visit here.