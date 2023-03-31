X
Human: Fall Flat Plus Plunges Into Apple Arcade

You can play this surreal puzzle game, and many others, in Apple Arcade now.

Zachary McAuliffe
Zachary McAuliffe
Human: Fall Flat Plus title card showing a character holding onto a lantern with one arm and holding another character with their other arm

Getting your toddler-like character to solve these puzzles can be a fun challenge.

 Apple

The physics-based puzzle game Human: Fall Flat Plus arrived on Apple Arcade Friday. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game free of additional costs, ads or in-app purchases.

Human: Fall Flat Plus was published by 505 Games, the same studio that brought Terrarium to Apple's App Store. Human: Fall Flat Plus is a remake of Human: Fall Flat, which won the award for best casual game from the Independent Game Developers' Association Awards in 2018.

In Human: Fall Flat Plus, you solve puzzles in surreal landscapes with a character that moves with the coordination of a young child. Which is to say, they always look like they're on the verge of losing their balance and falling over. Your character's movements remind me of the classic web browser game QWOP, except here, falling doesn't cause the game to restart. 

Watching your toddler-like character stumble around, falling off small ledges and cliffs, is funny, but it can also be frustrating. However, once you solve a puzzle, no matter how long it takes, you can't help but feel proud of them.

If you're interested in this game or others, you can get a free month of Apple Arcade for signing up the first time, or you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new Apple device. Apple Arcade adds new games and updates every week. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store and tap the joystick icon along the bottom of your screen.

CNET's Shelby Brown contributed to this report.

