CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Huge PlayStation sale: Save up to 80% on select PS4 and PS5 digital games

Save big on games like Final Fantasy XIV, Resident Evil and The Sims 4.

star-wars-jedi-fallen-order

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is on sale now.

 Electronic Arts

The PlayStation store is packed with deals and savings right now. In addition to discounts on almost 600 games currently, the PlayStation store is also running a Halloween sale (up to 75% off) until Nov. 3 and offering up to 70% select titles in November

See Deals in PlayStation Store

Here are a few games on sale that we think you won't want to miss: