Huge PlayStation sale: Save up to 80% on select PS4 and PS5 digital games

The PlayStation store is packed with deals and savings right now. In addition to discounts on almost 600 games currently, the PlayStation store is also running a Halloween sale (up to 75% off) until Nov. 3 and offering up to 70% select titles in November.
Here are a few games on sale that we think you won't want to miss:
- Final Fantasy XIV Complete Edition: $24 (60% off original price)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack: $19.63 (67% off original price)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: $16 (60% off original price), $14 (save 5% extra with a PS Plus subscription)
- The Forgotten City: $24 (20% off original price)
- The Sims 4 base game: $4.79 (88% off original price)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy: $20 (60% off original price)
- EA Star Wars Triple Bundle: $36 (60% off original price)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection: $10 (75% off original price)
- Batman: Arkham Knight: $6 (70% off original price)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition: $10 (50% off original price)