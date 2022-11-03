How to Get the God of War DualSense Controller

is swiftly approaching and to celebrate the highly anticipated release, Sony unveiled a limited-edition God of War DualSense controller to coincide with the game. Though preorders have sold out at multiple retailers, you still have a chance to buy it from Sony for $75.

This limited-edition controller highlights the relationship between Kratos and Atreus, featuring a bear and wolf insignia to represent the two on its touchpad. Inspired by Midgard, it also has a two-tone color scheme of blue and white.

Though cosmetically it stands out from Sony's other PS5 DualSense controllers, it packs the same hardware under the hood. The DualSense delivers haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to create a more immersive experience than ever before, allowing players to truly feel their actions in-game, whether it's climbing up a mountain or drawing back a bow string.

God of War Ragnarok is set to launch on Nov. 9, the same day that the limited-edition DualSense will release. A follow-up to 2018's acclaimed God of War, Ragnarok sees Kratos and a teenage Atreus explore all nine realms as the apocalyptic event known as Ragnarok approaches, heralding the end of days and death of the gods.

Other DualSense color schemes that PlayStation offers are midnight black, camouflage, cosmic red, starlight blue, nova pink and galactic purple in addition to the standard white model.