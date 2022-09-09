Horizon Chase 2 Speeds Onto Apple Arcade

Horizon Chase 2, the latest title in the racing game franchise, joined Apple Arcade on Friday. Horizon Chase 2, from Aquiris Game Studio, features classic '90s arcade gameplay, original and exclusive car designs, and ton of customizations. Dive into a solo race or online multiplayer on tracks around the world.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.

Earlier this week, Apple's Far Out product launch event introduced the iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max specifically will run on the new A16 Bionic chip, which will support more graphic-intense games.