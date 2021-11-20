CDC panel recommends COVID boosters for all adults House passes Build Back Better bill Tesla server outage Crypto group loses Constitution auction PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Holiday retro gaming gifts that go back to the future

The days of the mini consoles are gone, but there's other stuff available this year (if they stay in stock).

Show more (1 item)
zelda-game-watch-link

Nintendo's Game & Watch series is this year's answer to the retro console.

 Scott Stein/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

It was a sunny day a million years ago when I stood on an Amazon Treasure Truck line with work friends to buy a Super NES Classic. A couple of years ago little re-creations of classic game consoles were suddenly a super-hot gift. The NES Classic, the SNES Classic, then the Genesis Mini, and even off-the-road wildcards like the PlayStation Classic and Turbografx-16 Mini. Everyone was getting into it.

And then...they were gone.

Shopping for one of these little plug-and-play game systems today is a harsh reminder that they were all basically discontinued. You can still buy one, sometimes, but at some seriously jacked-up prices. The novelty days are over. And yet, retro games are still here.

The easy take is that the Nintendo Switch and its catalog of classics ate the retro consoles up. Nintendo's mini consoles were never meant to last forever. The Nintendo Switch Online service included NES and SNES libraries, and now optional separately-sold retro controllers. The company re-upped the retro dose with a new collection of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games in a premium subscription tier.

mini-consoles-n64-switch

The classic mini consoles are mostly gone, now, but the Switch's online game service has become a sort of substitute (N64 controller sold separately).

 Scott Stein/CNET

Nintendo also shifted its collectible hardware pitch from mini consoles to handheld Game & Watch systems. The $50 repackaged collections of games on little mini players are basically an even swap from one nostalgia pool to another.

I still miss the stand-alone consoles, though. Every single one I have (Genesis, SNES, NES, Turbografx-16) is a fantastic assortment of perfectly remastered games, and the little collectibles double as shelf decorations, too. I don't use them much anymore, I have to admit. But, in a year where everything else seems impossible to buy, little retro consoles would be nice to still have around.

Besides a Nintendo Switch and its subscription service, there are other options for retro games this holiday season, although you might have to think a bit outside the box.

Arcade1Up cabinets
Arcade1Up

Arcade1Up's extensive line of home machines range in price and are definitely splurgy, but they cost a lot less than actual vintage arcade cabinets (prices vary, many of them in the $500 range, but with sales often popping up). Maybe picking up a handful of Bandai Namco games, or an Outrun machine, or NBA Jam is the way to go for a dose of retro. The smaller and less-expensive $150 Countercade models might be a more affordable splurge. (Also, Arcade1up's Infinity Game Table, which is board game focused, is also far more charming than I ever expected it to be.)

See at Walmart

Nintendo Game & Watch
Scott Stein/CNET

Nintendo shifted its collectible push from mini consoles to special editions of the company's first gaming handhelds, which were little single-game LCD devices that predated the Game Boy by years. The new Game & Watch models put more advanced NES games on them, and have bright color screens and USB-C charging. Super Mario Bros and Super Mario Bros: Lost Levels are on the first one, along with one original Game & Watch game, Ball. The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II and Link's Awakening, plus another classic Game & Watch game, are on a new Zelda model. The case design looks and feels like a total throwback to early '80s childhood.

$50 at Best Buy

iiRcade
iiRCade

This oddly spelled competitor to Arcade1UP is little less focused on recreating retro style (although some of its cabinets, like Double Dragon, come close), and more on features like 100-watt speakers, built-in Bluetooth and premium joysticks. They have built-in storage for downloading licensed retro games from an online store. 

$600 at Gamestop

FIND THE PERFECT GIFT

Under $50Under $100Under $250Under $500All
allmomsdadsgrandparentsfitnesstravelersteenspreteenstechgamingkidshomefoodies
67 results
LG C1 OLED 65-inch
$1,797 at Amazon
The Mirror
$1,495 at Mirror
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
$1,166 at Amazon
Dell G15
$1,100 at Best Buy
Vizio MQ7 65-inch
$1,000 at Amazon
HP Pavilion Aero 13
$1,000 at HP
MacBook Air M1
$1,000 at Best Buy
TCL Series 6 TV 65-inch
$999 at Amazon
iPhone 13 Pro
$999 at Apple
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1)
$850 at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
$850 at Amazon
iPhone 13
$799 at Apple
DJI Minin 2 Fly More Combo
$600 at Amazon
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine
$600 at Best Buy
Google Pixel 6
$599 at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
$530 at Amazon
TCL Series 4 TV 65-inch
$529 at Amazon
iPad Mini 2021
$500 at Best Buy
Xbox Series X
$499 at Amazon
iPhone 11
$499 at Apple
Sony PlayStation 5
$499 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
$399 at Best Buy
Nintendo Switch OLED
$350 at Amazon
Apple iPad 2021 (9th generation)
$329 at Amazon
Apple Watch SE
$269 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4
$250 at Walmart
Theragun Mini
$199 at Amazon
Atlas Tea Club
$199 at Atlas Tea Club
Fitbit Charge 5
$179 at Amazon
Madewell Transport Tote
$178 at Madewell
Apple AirPods 3
$175 at Amazon
Perfect Pot
$165 at Our Place
Bose SoundLink Flex
$150 at Best Buy
Coravin Wine Preservation System
$150 at Target
Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine
$149 at Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite 2021
$140 at Amazon
Best of Dylan's Candy Bar Gift Basket
$100 at Dylan's Candy Bar
Disney Plus Gift Subscription
$80 at Disney
EarFun Air Pro 2
$80 at Amazon
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
$79 at Amazon
Letterfolk Customizable Tile Mat
$75 at West Elm
Mosaic Plant-Based Meal Delivery
$70 at Mosaic
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
$69 at Amazon
Echo Dot with Clock
$60 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1
$50 at Amazon
Crown & Paw Pet Canvas
$50 at Crown & Paw
JBL Go 3
$50 at Amazon
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$50 at Amazon
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
$48 at Lunya
Botley 2.0
$47 at Amazon
Biolite TraveLight 135
$40 at Biolite
Blockaroo Blocks
$40 at Amazon
Trade Coffee Subscription
$40 at Trade
Roku Express 4K Plus
$39 at Amazon
Parks Project Candle
$36 at Parks Project
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
$36 at Amazon
Wyze Cam v3
$36 at Amazon
Lenovo Smart Clock
$35 at Best Buy
Hydro Flask
$35 at Hyrdo Flask
Five S Kneading Massager
$35 at Amazon
Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion Board Game
$32 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Corvette
$30 at Amazon
Lodge Cast-Iron Grill Pan
$20 at Amazon
Spanish-style Wine Glasses
$20 at Amazon
Croissant Light
$19 at Amazon
Lite-Brite
$13 at Target
Fox in the Forest
$12 at Amazon

Wait until 2022

These are either sold out, delayed or require a preorder.

N64 or Genesis controllers for the Switch (sold out)
Nintendo

Nintendo's online game service for the Switch plays a bunch of classic games spanning N64, Genesis, SNES and NES. These new but retro-styled wireless controllers work with the games, adding that extra bit of realism. The $50 N64 controller is perfectly built to resemble the original and brings back tons of three-pronged memories -- just make sure you already have a Switch and the more expensive version of Nintendo's online plan, too.

$50 at Nintendo

Analogue Pocket (preorder for 2022)
Analogue

The highly anticipated high-end game handheld plays actual classic Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance cartridges if you have them, plus Atari Lynx and Sega Game Gear games with an adapter. Preorders are now pushed into 2022, though, so unless you ordered early this gift might be an IOU.

$200 at Analogue

Panic Playdate (delayed until 2022)
Panic

Sadly, the Game Boy-meets-Tamagotchi crank-operated black and white handheld by the makers of Untitled Goose Game has also been delayed until 2022. The concept sounds like magic, though: indie games made for the system appear via Wi-Fi over time, like a little advent calendar of handheld game novelty.

$179 at Panic