Hogwarts Legacy: When the Game Launches on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4

Hogwarts Legacy officially launched last week, allowing wizarding fans the chance to enter their own magical fantasy. The open-world RPG is set in the Harry Potter universe, and it seems like the game that many fans of the books have long hoped for.

The new game from developer Avalanche Software lets players experience the famed school of witchcraft and wizardry as a student in the 1800s, before the events of the Harry Potter books. Here are some basic things to know about Hogwarts Legacy, including when you can snag a copy depending on your platform.

What's the story?

Hogwarts Legacy players will "embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world," according to the game's website. You can explore Hogwarts Castle, where you attend classes. You can also go beyond it to new and familiar locations, per the website.

You can customize your character, choose a Hogwarts house and grow your magical abilities by brewing potions, mastering spells and taming beasts. Hogwarts Legacy sticks to the lore but doesn't adapt the Harry Potter books and films.

What systems can I play Hogwarts Legacy on?

PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions of the game launched on Feb. 10. Those looking to play the PS4 and Xbox One versions will, unfortunately, need to wait until April 4.

Nintendo Switch users will have to hang on even longer, until July 25, to play Hogwarts Legacy.

The game was first announced in 2020, and its release dates have changed three times. It's published by Warner Bros. Games under its Portkey Games label.

Is there early access?

The Deluxe Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC included 72 hours of early access, starting Feb. 7.

The PS4 and Xbox One versions won't have an early access period.

Where can I buy Hogwarts Legacy?

If you're interested in the Standard Edition, you can buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions from stores, including , and for $70 (about £57, AU$99). You can preorder the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions from those stores for $60 (roughly £49, $AU85). The PC version is available for $60 at Steam and the Epic Games store.

You can view more ways to purchase Hogwarts Legacy (including how to buy the Deluxe Edition) on the game's website. The Collector's Edition has already sold out, but you may be able to find it online for a markup. The official site breaks down what comes with each edition.

What are critics saying?

The game has a Metacritic score of 85 on PS5. (The score is higher on Xbox Series X|S, and a bit lower on PC, but the PS5 score is based on the most reviews, 74.)

CNET critic Sean Keane played the PS5 version and writes in a positive review that "it captures the wonder of the early books, with an intriguing original narrative, engagingly varied gameplay and intricately designed world to explore."

J.K. Rowling and Hogwarts Legacy

The game's connection to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has led her critics to call for a boycott, according to The Week. Over the past few years, Rowling has repeatedly made comments that mocked transgender individuals and infuriated trans advocates.

The Hogwarts Legacy website notes that Rowling isn't involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy. But her writing is the foundation for the project and she still makes money off of sales.