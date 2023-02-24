Hogwarts Legacy Sales Top 12 Million Units in First 2 Weeks

Within the first two weeks of the game launching, Hogwarts Legacy has sold over 12 million units, Warner Bros. Discovery reported alongside its earnings on Thursday.

Since its launch on Feb. 10, the game has earned $850 million in sales, Warner Bros. Games said. It's the biggest global launch Warner Bros. Games has seen in the company's history and among some of the fastest selling video games ever.

Grand Theft Auto V saw sales top $1 billion within three days of its launch in 2013. In 2021, Cyberpunk 2077 sold more than 13 million copies within the first three weeks of its release.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and will land on other consoles in the coming months. People can choose between the standard or deluxe edition of the game. In the game, players get the chance to explore Hogwarts' castle, take wizarding lessons, visit spots in the wizarding world all while trying to uncover a magical truth.

Warner Bros. Discovery didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.