'Hogwarts Legacy': Release Dates, Platforms and More for the Harry Potter RPG

Hogwarts Legacy is among of the most highly anticipated games of 2023, and it's less than two weeks from launch. The open-world RPG is set in the Harry Potter universe, and it seems like the game many fans of the books have been hoping for.

The new game from developer Avalanche Software lets players experience the famed school of witchcraft and wizardry as a student in the 1800s, before the events of the Harry Potter books. Here are some basic things to know about Hogwarts Legacy, including when you can snag a copy depending on your platform.

What's the story?

Hogwarts Legacy players will "embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world," according to the game's official website. You'll explore Hogwarts Castle, where you'll be able to attend classes. You'll also go beyond it to new and familiar locations, per the site.

You'll be able to customize your character, choose a Hogwarts house and grow your magical abilities by brewing potions, mastering spells and taming beasts. Hogwarts Legacy sticks to the lore but doesn't adapt the Harry Potter books and films.

What systems can I play Hogwarts Legacy on?

PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions of the game launch on Feb. 10. Those looking to play the PS4 and Xbox One versions will, unfortunately, need to wait until April 4.

Nintendo Switch users will have to hang on even longer, until July 25, to play Hogwarts Legacy.

The game was first announced in 2020 and its release dates have changed three times. It's published by Warner Bros. Games under its Portkey Games label.

How do I preorder Hogwarts Legacy?

You can preorder the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions from stores including GameStop, Amazon and Best Buy for $70 (about £57, AU$99). Same goes for the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions, but it costs $10 less to preorder. The PC version is available to preorder for $60 (roughly £49, $AU85) at Steam and the Epic Games store.

You can view more ways to purchase Hogwarts Legacy (including how to buy the Deluxe Edition) on the game's website. The Collector's Edition has already sold out, but you may be able to find it online for a markup. The official site breaks down what comes with each edition.

J.K. Rowling and Hogwarts Legacy

The game's connection to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling -- who's made past comments that have been labeled as transphobic -- has led Rowling critics to call for a boycott, according to The Week.

The Hogwarts Legacy website notes that Rowling isn't involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, but her writing is the foundation for the project.