Hogwarts Legacy Pushed Back to Feb. 2023

Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world game letting players create their own student enrolled at the wizarding school from the J.K. Rowling books, is now dated for release on Feb. 10, 2023, for PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms, according to developer Avalanche Software.

"We're excited about what we're creating here at the studio and we just need a little bit more time to deliver the best possible experience to everyone," said Chandler Wood, community manager for Avalance Software, in a video tweeted Friday.

Wood also said the release date for the Nintendo Switch version of the game would be announced soon.

A message from Avalanche Software. pic.twitter.com/7MnIJ2p9wO — WB Games Avalanche (@AvalancheWB) August 12, 2022

In Hogwarts Legacy, players take the role of a fifth-year student enrolling in the school in the late 19th century. Students learn how to make potions, tame magic beasts, ride a broomstick and unlock the institution's mysteries while also meeting with some of the characters mentioned in the Harry Potter books.