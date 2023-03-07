Hogwarts Legacy PS4 and Xbox One Release Date Pushed Back

Hogwarts Legacy, the hit open-world game that takes place in the Harry Potter universe, will move past the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S and float to last-gen systems on May 5, the game's official Twitter account said on Monday. The game was originally scheduled to release on April 4.

This means that those who haven't upgraded to a next-gen system will soon be able to run around Hogwarts on their PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. The Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account said the team needed more time to give players the "best possible experience." The account didn't give additional detail for the Switch version, which is slated for July 25.

We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe. The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this. Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PS4 and Xbox One May 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/UjEIPXDZj2 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) March 6, 2023

Warner Bros. Games didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hogwarts Legacy was released on Feb. 10 and sold 12 million units within its first two weeks on the market. This is despite comments made by series creator J.K. Rowling regarding transgender issues. The game's developers distanced themselves from Rowling, saying on the game's FAQ that she wasn't involved with the creation of the game but that her team was consulted to ensure it still fit her original vision.

While Hogwarts Legacy has sold tremendously well on PS5, Xbox Series and PC, there are still many last-gen systems under people's televisions. With 117 million PS4s and 51 million Xbox One systems in existence, it's not too surprising WB Games is making the effort in producing a last-gen version of Hogwarts Legacy. Graphically, though, the game will look its best on current-gen consoles.

