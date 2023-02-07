Hogwarts Legacy: Platforms, Release Dates, More for the Harry Potter RPG

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, and it officially launches later this week. The open-world RPG is set in the Harry Potter universe, and it seems like the game many fans of the books have been hoping for.

The new game from developer Avalanche Software lets players experience the famed school of witchcraft and wizardry as a student in the 1800s, before the events of the Harry Potter books. Here are some basic things to know about Hogwarts Legacy, including when you can snag a copy depending on your platform.

What's the story?

Hogwarts Legacy players will "embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world," according to the game's website. You'll explore Hogwarts Castle, where you'll be able to attend classes. You'll also go beyond it to new and familiar locations, per the site.

You'll be able to customize your character, choose a Hogwarts house and grow your magical abilities by brewing potions, mastering spells and taming beasts. Hogwarts Legacy sticks to the lore but doesn't adapt the Harry Potter books and films.

What systems can I play Hogwarts Legacy on?

PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions of the game launch on Feb. 10. Those looking to play the PS4 and Xbox One versions will, unfortunately, need to wait until April 4.

Nintendo Switch users will have to hang on even longer, until July 25, to play Hogwarts Legacy.

The game was first announced in 2020, and its release dates have changed three times. It's published by Warner Bros. Games under its Portkey Games label.

Is there early access?

If you really can't wait to get your hands on the game, the Deluxe Edition for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC includes 72 hours of early access.

Those buying the Digital Deluxe Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be able to start playing on Feb. 7 at midnight in their region. Those buying the Digital Deluxe Edition for PC will be able to start playing on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Buying the physical Deluxe Edition for PS5, Xbox Series X|S or PC? Early access still applies. The Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account says, "Please contact your chosen retailer for when physical editions will be available for pickup or delivered."

The PS4 and Xbox One versions won't have an early access period.

How do I preorder Hogwarts Legacy?

If you want to buy the Standard Edition, you can preorder the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions from stores including GameStop, Amazon and Best Buy for $70 (about £57, AU$99). Same goes for the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions, but it costs $10 less to preorder. The PC version is available to preorder for $60 (roughly £49, $AU85) at Steam and the Epic Games store.

You can view more ways to purchase Hogwarts Legacy (including how to buy the Deluxe Edition) on the game's website. The Collector's Edition has already sold out, but you may be able to find it online for a markup. The official site breaks down what comes with each edition.

What are critics saying?

The game has a Metacritic score of 85 on PS5 (the score is a bit higher for Xbox Series X|S, and a bit lower for PC, but the PS5 score is based on the most reviews, 49).

CNET critic Sean Keane played the PS5 version and writes in a positive review that "it captures the wonder of the early books, with an intriguing original narrative, engagingly varied gameplay and intricately designed world to explore."

J.K. Rowling and Hogwarts Legacy

The game's connection to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has led her critics to call for a boycott, according to The Week. Over the past few years, Rowling has repeatedly made comments that mocked transgender individuals and infuriated trans advocates.

The Hogwarts Legacy website notes that Rowling isn't involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy. But her writing is the foundation for the project.