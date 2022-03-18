Hogwarts Legacy: Live Your Own Wizard Adventure Before the Time of Harry Potter

Avalanche Software

New game Hogwarts Legacy gives fans of the Harry Potter book series a chance to go on their own adventure at the famed school for witchcraft and wizardry.

Developed by Avalanche Software, Hogwarts Legacy puts players in the role of a new fifth-year student at the Hogwarts school during the late 1800s. Students learn how to make potions, tame magic beasts, ride a broomstick and unlock the institution's mysteries.

As players get up to speed with their classmates, they also learn of a rebellion of goblins who are aided by dark wizards and witches. Learning how to use offensive and defensive magic as well as enchantments and charms is essential to fight off enemies.

Away from battles, players will be able to unlock new magic, upgrade skills and abilities, and focus on their favorite type of magic. They can also craft magical gear and potions to become even more powerful, in the Room of Requirement. This space is fully customizable to fit a player's own style.

Because the game takes place in the late 19th century, Harry Potter fans will know few of the characters, but they'll recognize much of what's in the school itself. They can also team up with other students at Hogwarts throughout their adventure.

The magical town of Hogsmeade is available for players to buy items they can use. There's also the land around Hogwarts, which is filled with wonder and danger.

Hogwarts Legacy comes out holiday 2022 for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles.